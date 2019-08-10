Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2,578 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 153,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 19.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.