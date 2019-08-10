BidaskClub Upgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Buy

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $314.08 and a one year high of $414.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,435.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after purchasing an additional 332,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 669,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after purchasing an additional 275,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

