BidaskClub Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

OTEX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 344,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 44.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 15.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Open Text by 591.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 288,899 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

