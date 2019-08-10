BidaskClub Lowers Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

XON stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Intrexon has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrexon will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,822 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $37,418.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,298 shares in the company, valued at $483,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 1,257,727 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,533,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,402,182 shares of company stock worth $15,739,033 and have sold 22,672 shares worth $173,474. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intrexon in the first quarter valued at $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 72.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,227,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,782 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 133.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 138.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

