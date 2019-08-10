BidaskClub Downgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to Strong Sell

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TELL. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,595.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $1,680,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 65.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 125,036 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

