BidaskClub Downgrades Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Swann raised Bruker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bruker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. Bruker has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.57%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 108,215 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

