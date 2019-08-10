BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.67. 99,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,911. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BG Staffing during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.