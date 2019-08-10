BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 99,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,911. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BG Staffing during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BG Staffing by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

