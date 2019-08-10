Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $50,036,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRY. UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Berry Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

