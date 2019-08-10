Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.90 ($115.01).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €108.60 ($126.28) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €109.50 ($127.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €106.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

