BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. BBX Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million.

BBX Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 115,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79. BBX Capital has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 5,892.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 66.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

