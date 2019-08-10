BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 1,016,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 728,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

BBAR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 0.30.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,057.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

