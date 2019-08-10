BBA Aviation’s (BBA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

Get BBA Aviation alerts:

Shares of LON:BBA opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.27. BBA Aviation has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. BBA Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BBA Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBA Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.