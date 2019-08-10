Baskerville Capital (LON:BASK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Baskerville Capital PLC (LON:BASK)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), approximately 48,408 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.20.

About Baskerville Capital (LON:BASK)

Baskerville Capital PLC does not have significant operations. It intends to invest in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

