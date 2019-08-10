Barclays Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $124.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $113.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.91.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.11.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,628 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.