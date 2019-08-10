Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 38.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Howard Weil downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $84.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.769 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

