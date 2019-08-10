Bank of America Raises Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $43.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Genpact stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Genpact has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.77%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $306,091,985.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $38,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock valued at $360,138,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 741.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

