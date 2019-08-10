Bank of America Lowers Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QUOT. First Analysis downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

QUOT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,697. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,523 shares of company stock worth $384,936 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,329,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after buying an additional 980,478 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,562,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 222,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 98,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 549,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

