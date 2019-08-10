Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander Brasil in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

