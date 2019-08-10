Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.65

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 1075500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 57.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 126,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

