Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 million.

BCSF opened at $18.10 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

