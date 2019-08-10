Baader Bank Reiterates €230.00 Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie set a €147.97 ($172.06) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €198.80 ($231.16).

WDI stock opened at €144.75 ($168.31) on Wednesday. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a fifty-two week high of €199.00 ($231.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.87.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

