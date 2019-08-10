Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Azul had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Azul stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 395,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,710. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of -0.65. Azul has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,801,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125,953 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Azul by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Azul by 102,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Azul by 1,131.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

