Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Azul had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Azul stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 395,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,710. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of -0.65. Azul has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11.
AZUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.68.
About Azul
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
