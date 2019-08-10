Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.68.

AZUL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 395,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of -0.65. Azul has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Azul will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

