Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of AVID opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $263.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avid Technology by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

