Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.89. Avianca shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 68,143 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $326.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Avianca had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avianca Holdings SA will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avianca during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Avianca during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Avianca by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avianca by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Avianca by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

