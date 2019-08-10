AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,788. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

