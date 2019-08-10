AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVB. ValuEngine cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of AVB opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $214.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 250 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $51,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $522,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

