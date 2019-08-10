Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter.
AWX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,224. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.79.
About Avalon
