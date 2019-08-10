Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Avalara updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. 747,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,701. Avalara has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVLR. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $6,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,895,468 shares of company stock valued at $620,089,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.