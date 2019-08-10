Ausgold Ltd (ASX:AUC) Insider Denis Rakich Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Ausgold Ltd (ASX:AUC) insider Denis Rakich acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).
AUC stock opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. Ausgold Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.
About Ausgold
See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Ausgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.