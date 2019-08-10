Ausgold Ltd (ASX:AUC) Insider Denis Rakich Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Ausgold Ltd (ASX:AUC) insider Denis Rakich acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

AUC stock opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. Ausgold Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Ausgold

Ausgold Limited operates as an exploration and development company. The company explores for gold and other precious metals, as well as copper, iron, nickel, and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the Katanning Gold Project, which covers 4,031 square kilometers located in Katanning greenstone belt in south-western Western Australia.

