Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.12 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $113.12 million and $3.48 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.38 or 0.04375688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001082 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

