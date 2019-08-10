Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

NASDAQ:EARS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.50. Auris Medical has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.45% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

