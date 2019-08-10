Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.04% from the stock’s previous close.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 600,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

