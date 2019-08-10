Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.47. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 111.0% during the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

