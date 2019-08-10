Atlantica Yield’s (AY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

AY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

