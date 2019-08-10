Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55 to $3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. Atkore International Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.55-3.63 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 399,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.81.
Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 93.22% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Atkore International Group Company Profile
Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
