Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. Atkore International Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.55 to $3.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 93.22% and a net margin of 6.65%. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Atkore International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $237,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.