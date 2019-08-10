Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. Atkore International Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.55 to $3.63 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $30.27.
Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 93.22% and a net margin of 6.65%. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $237,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Atkore International Group Company Profile
Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
