Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Asure Software also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 1,677,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

