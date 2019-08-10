Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,010.00 in Stock

Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) major shareholder David Kanen bought 1,820 shares of Astea International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 11th, David Kanen bought 1,315 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $7,219.35.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Kanen bought 2,200 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $12,100.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Kanen bought 900 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,905.00.

On Friday, June 14th, David Kanen bought 1,500 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $8,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Kanen bought 6,500 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $36,725.00.

Astea International stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Astea International Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Astea International had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

