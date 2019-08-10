Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del Sells 3,972 Shares

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $80,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Moral-Niles Christopher Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Banc alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00.

ASB stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.90. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,537,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 71,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.