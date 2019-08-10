ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Santander downgraded ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 377,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. ASML has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $234.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

