Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup cut Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $794.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 239.20% and a negative net margin of 411.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,733,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,945 shares of company stock worth $21,761,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

