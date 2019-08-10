Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,874. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.87. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $25,537.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $47,753. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.