Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.
NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,874. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.87. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.
