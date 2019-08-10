Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.59% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 83,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,157. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 111,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

