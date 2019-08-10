AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.59 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. AquaVenture updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WAAS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 195,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $549.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.93. AquaVenture has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $23.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AquaVenture by 446.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the first quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AquaVenture by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

