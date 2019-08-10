AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. AquaVenture updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

AquaVenture stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 195,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.60. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 446.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the first quarter worth $199,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.