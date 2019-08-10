Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter worth $65,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APYX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.32. 65,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,437. The stock has a market cap of $248.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Apyx Medical had a net margin of 255.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

