Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares rose 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.58, approximately 422,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 337,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

APTO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $572,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $572,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 37.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

