Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.33% and a negative net margin of 199.24%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. 1,908,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,152. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi bought 50,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fuad El-Hibri bought 30,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 959,521 shares in the company, valued at $853,973.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 326,380 shares of company stock valued at $271,844. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

